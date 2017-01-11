Odds & Ends: Ariana Grande to Sing for Live-Action Beauty & the Beast, Tyne Daly Tapped for Dear World Off-Broadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Ariana Grande & John Legend Will Sing for Beauty & the Beast

It's a ponytail as old as time. Ariana Grande and John Legend have been tapped to perform the Oscar and Grammy-winning title song from Beauty and the Beast for the upcoming live-action remake of the Disney classic. The pop star and Broadway alum teased the news earlier by sharing a selfie on Instagram of her in a recording booth, captioned solely with a rose emoji and tagging Legend and the official account for the film. Their cover will likely be heard during the end credits (Emma Thompson has been tasked to fill Angela Lansbury's shoes and sing the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman ballad in the movie as Mrs. Potts). Céline Dion famously performed the song for the 1991 movie, but this might not be the time for Grande to unleash her uncanny impression. The movie will be released on March 17, with the soundtrack dropping on March 10.



Tyne Daly Set for Off-Broadway Dear World

In more "Projects Angela Lansbury was a part of originally" news, Tony and Emmy winner Tyne Daly will headline the York Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Dear World. Performances of the Jerry Herman musical will begin at the off-Broadway venue on January 28. The Michael Montel-helmed staging wraps up the company’s winter 2017 Musicals in Mufti series, which celebrated works by Herman and Kurt Weill. It is scheduled to run through March 5. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Daveed Diggs Loves His Rubber Duckie

Joy of joys! Back in October, we reported that Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs will join the Noodle family on Sesame Street. Now, you can check the Tony winner out on the show; in the clip below, he brings some hip-hop flair to Ernie’s “Rubber Duckie” song. In additional Hamilton Tony winner news, Renée Elise Goldsberry will be honored at the Texas Medal of Arts Awards on February 22 in Austin. You can also sob your way through this.





Lea Michele Sets Concert Dates

Want to get intimate with Lea Michele? Sure you do. The Glee star, Spring Awakening favorite and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner will headline “intimate shows” later this month. Catch her in L.A. on January 23 and 30, or see her in New York on January 26. The concerts will feature songs from her upcoming album. Check out her website for more details. Unrelated: Lea Michele the Goat will no be going on tour this season. Lea Michele the Goat is busy with the kids. (The actual kids.)



Tituss Burgess Teases His New Musical (& His Range)

Broadway and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt favorite Tituss Burgess stopped by LIVE with Kelly to chat with Ripa and fellow Broadway alum Jerry O’Connell about his latest stage project: writing a musical adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife. Is there anything he can’t do? If you answered that rhetorical question with “sing four octaves,” you’d be wrong. Hear for yourself in the clips below.



