Emmy Winner Michael Emerson & January LaVoy Tapped for Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey

Two-time Emmy winner Michael Emerson and January LaVoy are set to star in Will Eno's Wakey, Wakey off-Broadway. The production, directed by Eno, will begin performances at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on February 7; tickets are now on sale. The play is scheduled to open officially on February 27 and run through March 19.



Emerson garnered Emmy Awards for his performances on The Practice and Lost. His Broadway credits include Hedda Gabler and The Iceman Cometh. Off-Broadway, he has appeared in Bach at Leipzig, Give Me Your Answer, Do! and Gross Indecency: The Trials of Oscar Wilde. LaVoy made her Great White Way debut in Enron. She has been featured in off-Broadway's Signature Plays, Wings, Coraline, Home, Two Trains Running and Joy.



Eno’s new comedy asks some thought-provoking (if a bit vague) questions: What are we here for? Is time a friend or an enemy? Do we all eventually end up in the same place, but take different routes to get there? This marks Eno’s third play as part of Signature’s residency program, following The Open House and Title and Deed.



The creative team includes scenic designer Christine Jones, costume designer Michael Krass, lighting designer David Lander, sound designer Nevin Steinberg and projection designer Peter Nigrini.