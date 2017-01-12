Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline Set for Lincoln Center Off-Broadway Premiere

Dominique Morisseau’s Pipeline will premiere at Lincoln Center Theater this summer. Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the new play, which was an honorable mention in The Kilroys’ 2016 list of recommended unproduced works by female and trans* authors. Performances will begin on June 15 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; opening night is set for July 10.



The play follows Nya Joseph, who teaches at an inner-city public high school whose son Omari attends a private boarding school. When Omari becomes involved in a controversial incident that could lead to expulsion, Nya must reconcile her son’s rage and her parenting.



Morisseau’s previous work includes The Detroit Project, which consists of Skeleton Crew, Paradise Blue and Detroit ‘67, as well as Sunset Baby, Blood at the Root and Follow Me to Nellie’s.



Casting will be announced at a later date. The production will feature sets by Matt Sunders, costumes by Montana Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound design by Justin Ellington and projections by Hannah Wasileski.