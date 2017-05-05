Broadway BUZZ

Telly Leung
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Telly Leung Will Take on the Title Role in Broadway's Aladdin
by Broadway.com Staff • May 5, 2017

From a subway train to a magic carpet! Broadway favorite Telly Leung is set to take on the title role in Aladdin beginning on June 13. He takes over for Jacob Dickey. Original Broadway cast member Adam Jacobs left the company earlier this year to lead the North American tour of Aladdin, currently playing Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre through September 10.

Leung last appeared on Broadway in In Transit. His additional credits include Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Pacific Overtures and Flower Drum Song on Broadway, as well as a brief stint on Glee.

The cast of Aladdin currently features Dickey in the title role, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Major Attaway as Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar; Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, James Moye and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

In a cast of 36, Aladdin also features Kathryn Allison, Tia Altinay, Netanel Bellaishe, Mike Cannon, Andrew Cao, Damian Chambers, Alicia Charles, Lauryn Ciardullo, Joshua Dela Cruz, Josh Drake, Tiffany Evariste, Daisy Hobbs, Adam Hyndman, Donald Jones, Jr., Nathan Lucrezio, Stanley Martin, Michael Mindlin, Amber Owens, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Trent Saunders, Angelo Soriano, Dennis Stowe and Kathryn Terza.

