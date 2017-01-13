Full Cast Announced for Broadway's Bandstand, Starring Laura Osnes & Corey Cott

The complete cast is now set for Bandstand on Broadway. The new musical, starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott (reprising their performances from the Paper Mill Playhouse premiere), will begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 31. Opening night is set for April 26.



As previously announced, the cast will also feature Beth Leavel, Joe Carroll, Brandon James Ellis, Nate Hopkins, Geoff Packard and Joey Pero.



The ensemble will include Mary Callanan, Max Clayton, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusack, Andrea Dotto, Marc A. Heitzman, Ryan Kasprzak, Andrew Leggieri, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Jessica Lea Patty, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, Jaime Verazin, Mindy Wallace and Kevin Worley.



The musical, set shortly after World War II, features an original swing score by Richard Oberacker, who also co-wrote the book and lyrics with Robert Taylor. Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler will direct and choreograph.



Bandstand follows Donny Novitski (Cott), a singer/songwriter who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With the young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune through their music.