Scottsboro Boys Trio David Thompson, Susan Stroman & John Kander Reunite for The Beast in the Jungle

The all-star creative team behind Broadway's The Scottsboro Boys, including scribe David Thompson, director Susan Stroman and composer John Kander, are joining forces on a new musical, according to the New York Post. The new work is based on Henry James' novella The Beast in the Jungle.



James' The Beast in the Jungle focuses John Marcher, whose life is haunted by the constant worry that his life is to be doomed by a catastrophic happening—a beast in the jungle.



According to the Post, Stroman staged a workshop of the production in December, and the musical has its eye on the Lincoln Center Theater or off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre, where Scottsboro Boys began and the Kander-composed Kid Victory is set to begin performances February 1.



Thompson, Stroman and Kander were all Tony-nominated for their work on The Scottsboro Boys. Thompson was also nominated for writing Steel Pier. Stroman garnered Tony Awards for her work on The Producers, Crazy for You and Contact. Kander earned Tony Awards for Cabaret, Woman of the Year and Kiss of the Spider Woman. Thompson also penned the book for Prince of Broadway, co-directed by Harold Prince and Stroman, which is set to begin performances on the Great White Way on August 3 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.