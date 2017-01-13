Broadway's Beautiful Celebrates Three Years of Feeling the Earth Move

Some kind of wonderful celebration took place at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 12! Beautiful: The Carole King Musical celebrated three years on the Great White Way. The musical about Carole King's meteoric rise began performances on November 21, 2013 and officially opened on Broadway on January 12, 2014. The musical's original headliner, Jessie Mueller, who is currently starring in Waitress through March 26, garnered a Tony Award for her performance in Beautiful. Stars Ben Jacoby, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Chilina Kennedy, Paul Anthony Stewart, Liz Larsen, Jake Epstein and the entire company gathered together to celebrate the production's anniversary with some adorable cakes spelling out "3 Years." Take a peek at our hot shots of Beautiful's birthday, and catch it at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.



