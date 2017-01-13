Jennifer Holliday, Following Bow in The Color Purple, Will Sing at Inauguration Celebration for Donald Trump

Jennifer Holliday, who just concluded her stint in The Color Purple on January 8, is set to sing at an inaugural celebration for President-elect Donald Trump.



The Tony and Grammy-winning Dreamgirls star is among the performers announced by the Presidential Inaugural Committee for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, which will take place on January 19 (one day before the swearing-in ceremony) at the Lincoln Memorial. The lineup also includes Toby Keith, Jon Voight and 3 Doors Down.



Holliday, known for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls, was the third and final actress to play Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. She had last appeared on Broadway in Chicago. She received a Grammy for her pop cover of the Dreamgirls anthem "And I Am Telling You (I'm Not Going)" and has released a number of gospel and R&B albums.



Update: According to The Wrap, Holliday is not yet confirmed to perform at the event. "Jennifer has been asked to perform, but she hasn't officially agreed to do so yet," said her publicist, Bill Carpenter. A decision is expected to be made this afternoon.