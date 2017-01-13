 

Allan Corduner, Alexandra Silber, Max von Essen & More Board Stage Adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 13, 2017 - 3:01PM
Allan Corduner, Alexandra Silber & Max von Essen
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images & Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Ludwig wrote the popular stage farce 'Lend Me a Tenor.'

All aboard! The cast is set for McCarter Theatre Center's world premiere production of Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by two-time Tony Award nominee Ken Ludwig from Agatha Christie's detective novel of the same name. British stage and film star Allan Corduner will take on the iconic role of Detective Hercule Poirot, investigating a Broadway line-up of murder suspects: Max von Essen (Evita, An American in Paris) as Ratchett/Col. Arburthnot, Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on the Roof) as Countess Andrenyi, Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Company) as Princess Dragomiroff and Julie Halston (You Can't Take It With You, On the Town) as Mrs. Hubbard. Directed by Tony nominee Emily Mann, performances are set to begin on March 14 and through April 2 at the Princeton, NJ theater.

The cast will also feature Maboud Ebrahimzadeh as Michel, Susannah Hoffman (An Inspector Calls) as Mary Debenham, Juha Sorola as MacQueen, Samantha Steinmetz (Sense & Sensibility) as Greta Ohlsson and Evan Zes (Incident at Vichy) as Bouc.

The creative team features a quartet of Tony Award-winning designers: sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Ken Billington and sound by Darron L. West.

Murder on the Orient Express was made into a 1974 film featuring Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall and Sean Connery. As previously reported, Tony nominee Josh Gad, Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Judi Dench are set for Kenneth Branagh’s forthcoming film remake.

