Odds & Ends: Hamilton Album Reaches 1 Million Sales, Andre Holland Joins Viola Davis & Cynthia Erivo Film & More

Another Milestone for Hamilton

The Hamilton cast recording has surpassed one million U.S. album sales since its September 2015 release, according to Billboard. This makes the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical the eighth musical to have an album reach seven figures since 1991; it joins The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Jersey Boys, Rent, The Lion King, Mamma Mia! and Les Miserables (which had three separate recordings hit one million: the original Broadway album, the complete symphonic recording and the highlights edition).



André Holland Circles Movie with Viola Davis & Cynthia Erivo

André Holland, who can currently be seen on Broadway in Jitney and on screen in Moonlight, is in negotiations to appear opposite Tony winners Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming movie Widows, according to Variety. As previously announced, Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) will direct and Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) will pen the screenplay. The film, based on a 1983 British miniseries, will follow a group of women who band together to finish the heist that left their husbands dead.



Christopher Fitzgerald Tapped for Beetlejuice Reading

Christopher, Christopher, Christopher! Broadway.com has confirmed that three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald led a recent reading of the upcoming Beetlejuice musical. Alex Timbers has been tasked to helm the stage adaptation, as previously reported. No word yet on additional cast and creative team members, or when the ghost with the most will haunt the Great White Way.



Idina Menzel Sings More Beaches

You’ve got to win a little, lose a little, yes, and always listen to Idina sing the blues a little. The EP for Lifetime’s upcoming remake of Beaches, starring Tony winner Idina Menzel and Nia Long, has dropped. Included are Menzel’s takes on the iconic “Wind Beneath My Wings” and “The Glory of Love,” as well as three new tunes featured in the new movie. Take a listen below, and be prepared to live tweet on January 21.

