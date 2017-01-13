 

Tell Hector I Miss Him - Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Paola Lázaro’s vibrant, compelling play.

Tell Hector I Miss Him, Starring Dascha Polanco & Selenis Leyva, Extends Off-Broadway

News By Ryan McPhee January 13, 2017 - 5:42PM
Tell Hector I Miss Him, Starring Dascha Polanco & Selenis Leyva, Extends Off-Broadway
Dascha Polanco
(Photo courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

The world premiere of Paola Lázaro’s Tell Hector I Miss Him has extended its off-Broadway run. The new play, starring Orange Is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco and Selenis Leyva, will now run through February 19 (instead of the previously announced February 12). Performances began on January 11 at Atlantic Stage 2; opening night is set for January 23.

Directed by David Mendizábal and set in Puerto Rico, Tell Hector I Miss Him explores a community repeatedly washed away that lies underneath the tourism-filled streets and behind the fort walls of Old San Juan.

In addition to Polanco and Leyva, the cast features Victor Almanzar, Sean Carvajal, Alexander Flores, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Juan Carlos Hernández, Talene Monahon, Flaco Navaja, Lisa Ramirez, Luis Vega and Analisa Velez.

See Also:   News  |  Tell Hector I Miss Him
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets