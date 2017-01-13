Tell Hector I Miss Him, Starring Dascha Polanco & Selenis Leyva, Extends Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Paola Lázaro’s Tell Hector I Miss Him has extended its off-Broadway run. The new play, starring Orange Is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco and Selenis Leyva, will now run through February 19 (instead of the previously announced February 12). Performances began on January 11 at Atlantic Stage 2; opening night is set for January 23.



Directed by David Mendizábal and set in Puerto Rico, Tell Hector I Miss Him explores a community repeatedly washed away that lies underneath the tourism-filled streets and behind the fort walls of Old San Juan.



In addition to Polanco and Leyva, the cast features Victor Almanzar, Sean Carvajal, Alexander Flores, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Juan Carlos Hernández, Talene Monahon, Flaco Navaja, Lisa Ramirez, Luis Vega and Analisa Velez.