Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 17, 2017 - 9:51AM
Bye Bye, Baby! See Broadway's Jersey Boys Suit Up for Their Final Curtain Call
Nicolas Dromard, Mark Ballas, Drew Seeley & Matt Bogart
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
'Jersey Boys' ran on the Great White Way for 11 years.

Big girls don't cry, but it was tough not to get teary at the August Wilson Theatre on January 15. The Tony-winning jukebox musical Jersey Boys shuttered on Sunday after playing 4,642 performances on the Great White Way. The tuner began performances on October 4, 2005 and officially opened on November 6. Nicolas Dromard, Mark Ballas, Drew Seeley and Matt Bogart took their last bow as the four headliners in the beloved show. Frankie Valli himself was also in on the action and took the stage to say a few words (see below). Take a look at Broadway.com's hot shots from the end of an era, but don't fret—fans can still catch Jersey Boys on tour and across the pond.



Also be sure to check out Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth's video of Jersey Boys' final moment on stage.

 

Oh, what a night! Celebrating 11 years of @jerseyboysbroadway on #Broadway at the closing curtain call...

A video posted by Jordan Roth (@jordan_roth) on

