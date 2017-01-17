Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Saturday Night Live Alum Taran Killam Makes His Broadway Debut in Hamilton

What comes next? Well, for Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, the Great White Way! The comedian begins his reign as King George in Broadway's Hamilton on January 17. Tony nominee Rory O’Malley played his final performance as the monarch on January 15.



While this marks Killam’s Broadway debut, he did appear in the City Center Encores! presentation of Little Shop of Horrors as Orin Scrivello, starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene.



The current cast of Hamilton is led by Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, with Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Seth Stewart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Jordan Fisher as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.



Of course, Killam had to have his coronation ceremony prior to taking over the role of King George. Check it out below!



