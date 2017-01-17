 

A Bronx Tale - Broadway

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.

Welcome to the Neighborhood! See A Bronx Tale's Cast Perform 'Belmont Avenue'

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan January 17, 2017 - 10:55AM
The cast of 'A Bronx Tale'

About the Show

'[De Niro] looked at me and said, 'If you do it with me, I'll make it right.' I'll never forget those words.'

Good luck not tapping your toes to this tune. Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose and the cast of Broadway's A Bronx Tale visited The Today Show on January 17 and performed the ultra-catchy opening number "Belmont Avenue." In addition, the creative dream team, including scribe Chazz Palminteri, directors Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks and lead producer Tommy Mottola, discussed A Bronx Tale's history from stage to screen to loud and proud musical. Take a look at the performance and interview below!
 

 

 

