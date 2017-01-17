Welcome to the Neighborhood! See A Bronx Tale's Cast Perform 'Belmont Avenue'

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Good luck not tapping your toes to this tune. Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose and the cast of Broadway's A Bronx Tale visited The Today Show on January 17 and performed the ultra-catchy opening number "Belmont Avenue." In addition, the creative dream team, including scribe Chazz Palminteri, directors Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks and lead producer Tommy Mottola, discussed A Bronx Tale's history from stage to screen to loud and proud musical. Take a look at the performance and interview below!