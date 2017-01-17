Let's Have a Good Time! Sunset Boulevard Star Michael Xavier Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Are you ready for your close-up? Broadway.com’s next vlog is bringing you right into Norma Desmond’s mansion. Mark your calendars for Let’s Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, which starts on January 19.



The vlog begins as Xavier and his co-stars, including Tony winner Glenn Close, approach their first performance at the Palace Theatre on February 2. Expect him to capture some backstage hijinks, the glitz and glam of opening night and all the fancy headwear.



Two-time Olivier nominee Xavier reprises his performance as struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis from last year’s production with the English National Opera. His additional U.K. stage credits include Assassins, The Pajama Game, Love Story, Into the Woods and The Phantom of the Opera.



Let’s Have Lunch will run every Thursday for eight weeks.