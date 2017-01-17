 

Getting to Know You! Broadway Balances America Goes Behind the Scenes with The King and I Tour

Videos By Ryan Gilbert January 17, 2017 - 10:00AM
Laura Michelle Kelly
Get a sneak peek at 'The King and I' tour!

This is precisely your cup of tea! Broadway Balances America, the special six-part series airing on The Balancing Act on Lifetime Television, continued its third season on January 17 with a special look at the tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's The King and I. Correspondent Amber Milt chats with the musical's director Bartlett Sher and stars Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Llana (King of Siam), plus you'll get a closer look at the show's Tony-winning costumes. Click play!

We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
