Broadway Grosses: The Present, Starring Cate Blanchett, Burns Bright at the Box Office

(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway entered a winter slump this past week—which is to be expected following a string of shows closing in early January. Ten shows have shuttered in 2017, leading to a dip in grosses that will likely last until the spring season picks up. Until then, a few shows are keeping crowds fired up, including the explosive The Present. The Chekhov adaptation, starring Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh, joined the Millionaire's Club during the week ending January 15, taking in $1,030,574. Two Tony-winning productions took their final bows on January 15: The Humans, which ended its run on its second-highest gross, and Jersey Boys, which concluded eleven years on Broadway by hitting seven figures for seven consecutive weeks. Holiday Inn also closed shop, wrapping up its limited engagement by grossing $535,622.
Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 15:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,451,260)
2. The Lion King ($1,800,719)
3. Wicked ($1,668,863)
4. The Book of Mormon ($1,450,027)
5. Aladdin ($1,425,694)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Oh, Hello ($762,605)
4. Chicago ($612,371)
3. Holiday Inn ($535,622)
2. In Transit ($326,234)
1. Jitney ($285,870)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.56%)
2. Hamilton (101.78%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
4. Oh, Hello (99.95%)
5. Jersey Boys (99.44%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (83.76%)
4. Cats (82.86%)
3. Kinky Boots (81.63%)
2. The Phantom of the Opera (72.81%)
1. On Your Feet! (70.00%)
*Number based on eight preview performances
Source: The Broadway League