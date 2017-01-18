On the Exhale, Starring Marin Ireland & Directed by Leigh Silverman, Sets New Opening Date

The world premiere of On the Exhale will celebrate its opening night earlier than expected. The new Martín Zimmerman play, starring Marin Ireland, will now open officially on February 19 instead of the previously scheduled February 28. The Roundabout Underground production, directed by Leigh Silverman, begins performances at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on February 7.



In On the Exhale, Ireland plays a liberal college professor who finds herself inexplicably drawn to the very weapon used to perpetrate the crime—and to the irresistible feeling of power that comes from holding life and death in her hands. Peering down the barrel of a uniquely American crisis, she begins to suspect that when it comes to gun violence, we’re all part of the problem.



The limited engagement is scheduled to run through April 2.