The Broadway.com Show: Genie Heads to Hamilton, Aladdin News, a Rotten Tour Vlog & More

This week we talk about Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart heading to Hamilton, the Tony Awards at Radio City, Aladdin's Adam Jacobs hitting the road, Beautiful turns three and a final bow for Jersey Boys.
This week we talk about Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart heading to Hamilton, the Tony Awards at Radio City, Aladdin's Adam Jacobs hitting the road, Beautiful turns three and a final bow for Jersey Boys.
Phantom Ali Ewoldt on the Surprising Challenges of Playing Broadway's Angel of Music, Christine Daae
Hamilton's Jordan Fisher on the Grease: Live Group Text, Why an Aladdin Panto Is His Fave Project & His Plan for World Domination