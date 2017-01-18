We'll Drink to That, Honey! Will & Grace Officially Set for Small Screen Return

We are all about these TV series reboots—especially when they star Broadway (and Smash) alums. After capturing our attention with a hilarious reunion focusing on the 2016 election, Will & Grace is officially set for a 10-episode revival on NBC.

Great White Way vets and Emmy winners Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Tony nominee Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles from the beloved '90s and early 2000s sitcom, which focuses on roommates and best friends Will and Grace and their highly quotable friends Jack and Karen.



Original series creators Max Mutchnik and David Kohan are attached as executive producers, as is James Burrows, who is slated to direct the reboot after directing the show's original eight-season run. No dates or guest stars have been announced. Get hyped up with a taste of the Will & Grace reunion below!



