Taxi! August Wilson's Jitney Opens Officially on Broadway

News By Broadway.com Staff January 19, 2017
'Jitney' is scheduled to run through March 12.

After premiering in 1982, August Wilson’s Jitney is finally on Broadway. The new production, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, opens officially on January 19 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. To commemorate the big night, Broadway.com resident artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson penned this sketch of the cast in action.

The whole crew’s here: featured in the portrait are John Douglas Thompson as Becker, André Holland as Youngblood, Harvy Blanks as Shealy, Anthony Chisholm as Fielding, Brandon J. Dirden as Booster, Carra Patterson as Rena, Michael Potts as Turnbo, Keith Randolph Smith as Doub and Ray Anthony Thomas as Philmore.

Congratulations to the cast of Jitney! We hope you don’t have to drive yourself to your fancy opening night party.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

