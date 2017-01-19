Get Glossy! Full Casting Announced for Broadway's War Paint, Starring Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole

The cast is set for Broadway's War Paint, starring two-time Tony winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. Directed by Michael Greif, the new Broadway musical about beauty titans Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on March 7, 2017. Opening night is scheduled for April 6.



In addition to LuPone, Ebersole, John Dossett and Douglas Sills, War Paint will feature Chicago cast members Mary Ernster, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Stefanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Stephanie Jae Park, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenor, Tom Galantich and Angel Reda. Donna Migliaccio, Jennifer Rias and Tally Sessions join the Broadway production.



Featuring a score by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie and a book by Doug Wright, War Paint follows cosmetics trailblazers Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country’s first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary—pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.



The musical is inspired by Lindy Woodhead's book, War Paint, and Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman's documentary film, The Powder & the Glory. Greif, Frankel, Korie and Wright all previously collaborated on Grey Gardens with Ebersole.