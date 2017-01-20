 

Yes, We Believe in Life After Love! Lesli Margherita, Lena Hall & Jillian Mueller Led a Reading of the Cher Musical

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 20, 2017 - 10:36AM
Lesli Margherita & Lena Hall
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
This casting has got us believing in life after love.

If we could turn back time, we would have front row seats to this reading! According to The New York Post, this week marked the first official read-through of the Cher musical, and Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Jillian Mueller (Bye Bye Birdie) played three incarnations of the pop icon. Jarrod Spector (Beautiful) took on Sonny Bono, the music superstar's late first husband and longtime performing partner.

As previously reported, the Jason Moore-directed bio-musical will feature a book by Jersey Boys scribe Rick Elice. In addition, Hamilton heavy-hitter Jeffrey Seller as well as TV executive Flody Suarez are on hand to produce.

The Cher musical chronicles the life of the music legend and includes hits like “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time," the third being sung by all three performers. The production is still in the early stages, and casting is not yet confirmed for later incarnations of the show. Take a look at what Cher herself had to say about the reading below!
 

