Odds & Ends: This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Set for Fat Pig Benefit Reading, Pinocchio Musical Heads to London & More

Chrissy Metz Tapped for Fat Pig Benefit Reading

Chrissy Metz, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout performance in This Is Us, will headline a benefit reading of Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig for MCC Theater. The one-night-only event, which will feature a new ending from the playwright, is set for March 5 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. MCC presented the world premiere of the play, about a young professional and a plus-sized librarian navigating their relationship amidst ostracization from their friends, in 2004.



More Details for Supergirl / The Flash Musical Episodes

Mark your calendars for singing superheroes. The previously announced two-part musical crossover between Supergirl and The Flash will premiere on March 20 and 21, respectively. The two series from The CW feature several musical theater and screen favorites who have been confirmed to lend their pipes, including its stars Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin (both Glee alums), Jeremy Jordan, Jesse L. Martin, Victor Garber, Carlos Valdes and John Barrowman.



Idina Menzel Still Wants to Be Green

Blazing supernova Idina Menzel and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom stopped by the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse on January 19 to chat with Andy Cohen. Conversation topics included the upcoming Beaches remake, stalking exes online and in coffee shops, and who Idina Menzel would cast as Elphaba in the Wicked movie. When Kristin Chenoweth stopped by in October, she said she’d love to see Beth Behrs take on the role of Glinda. But Menzel’s not ready to give up the green yet, (probably) joking that despite being told she’s too old, she’s still actively campaigning to defy gravity on the big screen. Watch her throw her own name in below.





Pinocchio Musical Set for U.K. Premiere

He’s got no strings holding him down. A stage adaptation of Pinocchio, featuring songs from the Disney animated film, is slated to hit the National Theatre stage this holiday season. The show, to be helmed by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child director John Tiffany, was first announced in 2015; at the time, the Disney Theatrical and National Theatre collaboration was eyeing a premiere around Christmas 2016. The Daily Mail now reports that Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for writing the book of Matilda, has been brought on to pen the script, taking over for Once scribe Enda Walsh. An official announcement regarding the National Theatre’s 2017 programming is set for January 27.



Complete Cast Set for London's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?

In more London news, the cast is now complete for the West End revival of Edward Albee’s The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?. Joining the previously announced Damian Lewis and Sophie Okonedo will be Jason Hughes (BBC’s This Life) as Ross and newcomer Archie Madekwe as Billy. The Ian Rickson-helmed production will run from March 24 through June 24 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Opening night is set for April 5.