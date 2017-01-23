 

Broadway Stars Rise Up for the Women's March, Andy Karl Sees Groundhog Day's Shadow & More Hot Shots

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 23, 2017 - 12:06PM
Broadway faves stepped out for the Women's March this weekend. See those pics, plus the Groundhog Day marquee, a seriously adorable Al Silbs/Sam Massell reunion and more!

