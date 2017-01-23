The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Oh, Hello Guests You Want to Come to Broadway

Oh, Hello may be closed on Broadway, but we'll always remember Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's hilarious Great White Way stint and the countless guests who joined Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland for Too Much Tuna. We asked the fans which Oh, Hello guest should follow in Kroll and Mulaney's footsteps and make their Broadway debut. Luckily, your number one pick is already setting her sights on a Great White Way gig that's "so fetch"—even though she's behind the scenes. Got the hint? Check out your top 10 below!
Aziz Ansari
Rachel Bloom
Seth Meyers
Amy Schumer
Leslie Jones
Rebel Wilson
Stephen Colbert
Chris Pratt
Kristen Wiig
Tina Fey