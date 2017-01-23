 

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Oh, Hello Guests You Want to Come to Broadway

Features By Lindsey Sullivan January 23, 2017 - 4:28PM
Your number one pick has her eye on the Great White Way!

Oh, Hello may be closed on Broadway, but we'll always remember Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's hilarious Great White Way stint and the countless guests who joined Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland for Too Much Tuna. We asked the fans which Oh, Hello guest should follow in Kroll and Mulaney's footsteps and make their Broadway debut. Luckily, your number one pick is already setting her sights on a Great White Way gig that's "so fetch"—even though she's behind the scenes. Got the hint? Check out your top 10 below!



Aziz Ansari


Rachel Bloom


Seth Meyers


Amy Schumer


Leslie Jones


Rebel Wilson


Stephen Colbert


Chris Pratt


Kristen Wiig


Tina Fey

