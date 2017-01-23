Odds & Ends: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Demos, See Cynthia Erivo Live & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and over the weekend.



Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Early Hamilton Tracks

Looks like The Hamilton Mixtape: Volume 2 is taking shape! January 20 marked two years since Hamilton premiered off-Broadway at the Public Theater. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gave fans the perfect anniversary gift: early demos of Hamilton songs. If you ever wanted to hear LMM rap “Guns & Ships” or belt out “Say No to This,” you’ve come to the right place. Take a listen to the tracks below!







Playwright Jon Robin Baitz Assaulted in D.C.

Jon Robin Baitz, whose Donald Trump-inspired satire Vicuña opened at Los Angeles’ Kirk Douglas Theater in October, told Vanity Fair that he suffered an assault by a male Trump supporter in Washington, D.C. on January 20. “He picked me up like I was a sack of rice, threw me down, and I was covered in blood,” he said. Baitz has reported the incident, which D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department has marked a “suspected hate crime.”



Here’s Your Chance to See Cynthia Erivo Live

She’s beautiful, and she’s here (again)! The Color PurpleTony winner Cynthia Erivo recently hopped on Periscope with some major news: she will be performing an intimate concert in London! For those across the pond (or those thinking about heading over there after hearing this news), the performance will take place on January 29 at 7:30PM at Shoreditch Town Hall. We’ll keep you posted on how you can snag tix.



School of Rock’s Isabella Russo Set for NBC Pilot

She may no longer be in the band, but fresh face Isabella Russo is still rocking it. According to Deadline, she will star in a new NBC pilot from Fresh Off The Boat producers Kourtney Kang and Nahnatchka Khan and Fred Savage. Written by Kang and based on her life, the show explores what it’s like to grow up as the only girl in the only mixed-race family in the Philadelphia suburbs; Russo’s character will face real-world issues like race, gender and achieving her ultimate dream of becoming a Laker Girl like her idol Paula Abdul. No air dates have been announced yet, but we’re stoked to see Russo bring that signature Summer sass into the comfort of our own living rooms.



Hamilton’s Brandon Victor Dixon Hosts Bowling Benefit

Burr in bowling shoes? You bet! Brandon Victor Dixon has been tapped to host the fifth annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit on February 13 at Lucky Strike Lanes. The event raises funds to send young people who stutter to Camp SAY (Stuttering Association for the Young). Additional Broadway faves, including Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Alex Lacamoire, Kelli O’Hara, Steve Pasquale, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Betsy Wolfe and more, will be in attendance, so get your tickets here.



P.S. Saturday Night Live favorite Kate McKinnon is raking in the laughs with her latest impersonation of Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump’s campaign manager turned White House advisor. Her inspiration? Chicago’s story-swirling Roxie Hart. Check out McKinnon’s hilarious take on the razzle-dazzle number below!



