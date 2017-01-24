 

Hamilton - Broadway

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The Woman Is Non-Stop! Spend a Day in the Life with Hamilton Schuyler Sister Mandy Gonzalez

Photos By Broadway.com Staff January 24, 2017 - 5:54PM
The Woman Is Non-Stop! Spend a Day in the Life with Hamilton Schuyler Sister Mandy Gonzalez

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Yes, you can be satsified. Hang with Mandy Gonzalez!

Ever wonder what it's like to be a Schuyler Sister in the greatest city in the world? Hamilton's Angelica Mandy Gonzalez showed us how she makes it all "werk" with a peek into a day in her life through the lens of Broadway.com contributor Matthew Murphy. Here's Gonzalez's typical day, from heading into New York City in style to rehearsing for her upcoming 54 Below show to ending each day starring in a revolutionary hit. Check out the photos here and let Gonzalez talk you through the gallery of her non-stop day in our video below!



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Photography Assistant: Evan Zimmerman | Hair & Makeup: KeLeen Snowgren | Some Wardrobe Provided By: Austin Scarlett

See Also:   Day in the Life  |  Hamilton
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets