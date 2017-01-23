Robert Sean Leonard, Erin Davie & More Join Jake Gyllenhaal for Sunday in the Park with George

Look, they made a cast! The full team is now assembled for the Broadway return of Sunday in the Park with George. Among those joining the previously announced Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford are Tony winner Robert Sean Leonard as Jules and Erin Davie as Yvonne. The cast also includes a handful of stage favorites who will reprise their performances from the recent New York City Center run.



Sarna Lapine, the niece of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical’s book writer and original director James Lapine, will helm the revival. The Stephen Sondheim musical will begin performances on February 11 at the newly opened Hudson Theatre, where it is set to open officially on February 23 and play a limited engagement through April 23.



Reuniting with Gyllenhaal and Ashford will be Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Frieda, Tony nominees Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!) as Mr. and Phillip Boykin (Porgy and Bess) as Boatman, plus Claybourne Elder (Bonnie and Clyde) as Soldier and Liz McCartney (Les Miserables) as Mrs.



New to the roster are Leonard (The Invention of Love), Davie (Side Show), Tony nominee Penny Fuller (The Dinner Party) as Old Lady, Ashley Park (The King and I) as Celeste #1, Jennie Barber (Wicked) as Celeste #2, David Turner (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) reprising his performance as Franz from the 2008 revival, Mattea Marie Conforti (Matilda) as Louise and Jennifer Sanchez (On Your Feet!) as Nurse.



Rounding out the cast are Tony nominee Michael McElroy (Big River), Max Chernin (Bright Star) and Jaime Rosenstein (Wicked), each returning from City Center, as well as MaryAnn Hu (The King and I), Julie Foldesi (Newsies), Jordan Gelber (Avenue Q) and Andrew Kober (Les Miserables).



The production will features sets by Beowulf Boritt, projections by Tal Yarden and Christopher Ash, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Ken Billington and sound design by Kai Harada.