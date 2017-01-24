It All Comes Back! Tony Nominee Beth Malone Set to Star in The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Fun Home Tony nominee Beth Malone has been tapped to star in The Muny's 2017 production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2014 premiere of the musical at Denver Theater Center that also starred Malone, is set to direct and choreograph the production, which is scheduled to run from July 21 through July 27 in St. Louis.



The Unsinkable Molly Brown ran on Broadway from 1960 to 1962. Based on the original book by Richard Morris, the production has lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, with additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan and music adaptation by Michael Rafter.



Malone received the Henry Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her work on the 2014 premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home after originating the role of Alison in the off-Broadway production. She was also seen on the Great White Way in Ring of Fire, and her additional off-Broadway credits include Bingo! and The Marvelous Wonderettes. On screen, she has appeared in BrainDead and The Good Wife.



Additional casting for this production will be announced at a later date.