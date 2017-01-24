 

It All Comes Back! Tony Nominee Beth Malone Set to Star in The Unsinkable Molly Brown

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 24, 2017 - 9:56AM
It All Comes Back! Tony Nominee Beth Malone Set to Star in The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Beth Malone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Beth Malone returns to the role after starring in the musical's 2014 premiere at the Denver Theater Center.

Fun Home Tony nominee Beth Malone has been tapped to star in The Muny's 2017 production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2014 premiere of the musical at Denver Theater Center that also starred Malone, is set to direct and choreograph the production, which is scheduled to run from July 21 through July 27 in St. Louis.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown ran on Broadway from 1960 to 1962. Based on the original book by Richard Morris, the production has lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, with additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan and music adaptation by Michael Rafter.

Malone received the Henry Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her work on the 2014 premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 2015 for her performance in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home after originating the role of Alison in the off-Broadway production. She was also seen on the Great White Way in Ring of Fire, and her additional off-Broadway credits include Bingo! and The Marvelous Wonderettes. On screen, she has appeared in BrainDead and The Good Wife.

Additional casting for this production will be announced at a later date.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets