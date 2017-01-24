 

Chicago - Broadway

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.

Japanese Superstar Ryoko Yonekura Will Return to Broadway's Chicago This Summer

News By Beth Stevens January 24, 2017 - 11:14AM
Japanese Superstar Ryoko Yonekura Will Return to Broadway's Chicago This Summer
Ryoko Yonekura in 'Chicago'
(Photo: Masahiro Noguchi)

Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura will return to Broadway’s Chicago this summer. The actress will play Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival for 11 performances only, from July 3 to July 13 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Yonekura originated the role of Roxie Hart in the Japanese-language production of Chicago in 2008 and again in 2010. She then learned the role in English and made her Broadway debut in 2012. Following her return to Broadway this year, Yonekura will join the Chicago U.S. national touring company in Tokyo from August 2 to August 13 at the Tokyu Theater Orb.

Yonekura’s other stage credits include Scarlett O'Hara in the Japanese stage adaptation of Gone with the Wind and Motoko Haraguchi in Kurokawa no Techo. Her films and television credits include the hit Japanese TV series Doctor X, The Negotiator, the Japanese version of Bewitched and more.

Chicago currently stars Mel B as Roxie Hart (through February 19), Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

