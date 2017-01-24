Oh, Mama! LaVon Fisher-Wilson Will Return to Chicago

Broadway alum LaVon Fisher-Wilson is set to return to the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago beginning on January 30, a Chicago spokesperson confirmed to Broadway.com. She steps in for current Countess of the Clink NaTasha Yvette Williams.



Fisher-Wilson has also appeared on Broadway in Newsies, Lysistrata Jones and The Color Purple. Her regional credits include Once on This Island, Jelly’s Last Jam, Dreamgirls, Three Mo’ Tenors, The Rocky Horror Show and Crowns.



Chicago currently stars Mel B as Roxie Hart (through February 19), Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.



Fisher-Wilson shared the news about her return on Twitter.

On my way into the city for a costume fitting for Chicago the Musical!!! In 6 days I will hit the stage!! — LaVon Fisher-Wilson (@lavonfwilson) January 24, 2017



Check her out as she celebrates Chicago's 20th anniversary with her fellow Mama Mortons!



