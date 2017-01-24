 

Chicago - Broadway

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.

Oh, Mama! LaVon Fisher-Wilson Will Return to Chicago

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 24, 2017 - 3:36PM
Oh, Mama! LaVon Fisher-Wilson Will Return to Chicago
LaVon Fisher-Wilson
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
LaVon Fisher-Wilson begins performances on January 30.

Broadway alum LaVon Fisher-Wilson is set to return to the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago beginning on January 30, a Chicago spokesperson confirmed to Broadway.com. She steps in for current Countess of the Clink NaTasha Yvette Williams.

Fisher-Wilson has also appeared on Broadway in Newsies, Lysistrata Jones and The Color Purple. Her regional credits include Once on This Island, Jelly’s Last Jam, Dreamgirls, Three Mo’ Tenors, The Rocky Horror Show and Crowns.

Chicago currently stars Mel B as Roxie Hart (through February 19), Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. 

Fisher-Wilson shared the news about her return on Twitter.


Check her out as she celebrates Chicago's 20th anniversary with her fellow Mama Mortons!

See Also:   News  |  Chicago
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets