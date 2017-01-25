With One Look! See Glenn Close & the Cast of Sunset Boulevard Prep for the Musical's Epic Broadway Return

Following the English National Opera's lauded revival, Sunset Boulevard is headed back to the Great White Way, and fans are eager to witness Glenn Close reprise her Tony-winning performance as Norma Desmond. The cast met the press on January 25, and Broadway.com was in on the action to snap hot shots of Close, Andrew Lloyd Webber, director Lonny Price and stars Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson. Take a look as the all-star cast gets ready for their close-up, and be sure to catch this eagerly anticipated revival when it begins performances at the Palace Theatre on February 2. Opening night is set for February 9, and the limited engagement is scheduled to run through May 28.





