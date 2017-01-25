 

Sunset Boulevard - Broadway

With One Look! See Glenn Close & the Cast of Sunset Boulevard Prep for the Musical's Epic Broadway Return

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 25, 2017 - 12:46PM
With One Look! See Glenn Close & the Cast of Sunset Boulevard Prep for the Musical's Epic Broadway Return
The cast of 'Sunset Boulevard'
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Sunset Boulevard' begins performances on February 2.

Following the English National Opera's lauded revival, Sunset Boulevard is headed back to the Great White Way, and fans are eager to witness Glenn Close reprise her Tony-winning performance as Norma Desmond. The cast met the press on January 25, and Broadway.com was in on the action to snap hot shots of Close, Andrew Lloyd Webber, director Lonny Price and stars Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson. Take a look as the all-star cast gets ready for their close-up, and be sure to catch this eagerly anticipated revival when it begins performances at the Palace Theatre on February 2. Opening night is set for February 9, and the limited engagement is scheduled to run through May 28.


See Also:   Hot Shot  | Glenn Close  |  Sunset Boulevard
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets