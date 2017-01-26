Kid Victory's Brandon Flynn Talks RuPaul's Drag Race, Elbow Licking & More

Age: 23



Hometown: Miami, FL



Current Role: Kid Victory star Brandon Flynn plays Luke, who return home to his small hometown after a harrowing experience that results in an unlikely friendship.



Stage & Screen Cred: Flynn makes his off-Broadway debut in Kid Victory. His other stage credits include Our Town, An Oresteia, Henry V, Acting is Believing and Ivona, Princess of Burgundia. On screen, he appeared in CBS' BraindDead and will be seen in Netflix's upcoming series 13 Reasons Why on March 31.







