This week we talk about the Broadway folks who are now Oscar noms, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz on stage, what Cher thought of the Cher musical, Darren Criss' TV musical reunion and more!
This week we talk about the Broadway folks who are now Oscar noms, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz on stage, what Cher thought of the Cher musical, Darren Criss' TV musical reunion and more!
The Broadway.com Show: Oscar Noms for Theater People, A Day with Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez, Darren Criss Gets Evil & More
Glenn Close and the Stars of Sunset Boulevard on Bringing the Iconic Hollywood Tale Back to Broadway
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 1: Make America Laugh Again!
Phantom's Ali Ewoldt on the Surprising Challenges of Playing Broadway's Angel of Music, Christine Daae