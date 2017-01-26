 

Waitress - Broadway

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.

The Cherry on Top for Waitress: Sara Bareilles’ Musical Recoups on Broadway

News By Ryan McPhee January 26, 2017 - 11:00AM
The Cherry on Top for Waitress: Sara Bareilles’ Musical Recoups on Broadway
Drew Gehling & Jessie Mueller in 'Waitress'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Waitress' is the second musical from the 2015-16 season to turn a profit.

Don’t worry, Waitress can pick up the tab. The production recouped its $12 million investment, becoming the second musical from the 2015-16 season to turn a profit (following Hamilton).

The Diane Paulus-helmed musical, featuring a score by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, opened officially at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 24, 2016. Tony winner Jessie Mueller earned her third Tony nomination for her performance as Jenna, a small-town waitress in an abusive marriage, who channels her hope for escape into her inventive pie-making expertise.

In addition to Mueller, the current Broadway cast includes Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, William Popp as Earl, Joe Cassidy as Cal and Dakin Matthews as Joe.

The national tour will kick off in Cleveland, Ohio on October 17.

See Also:   News  |  Waitress
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets