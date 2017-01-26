Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Featuring ELO Music, Will Play the West End

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour will transfer from the National Theatre to the West End. The musical, featuring the songs of ELO and based on Alan Warner’s novel The Sopranos, will begin performances on May 9 at the Duke of York’s Theatre, where it is set to open on May 15.



The musical, penned by Lee Hall and directed by Vicky Featherstone, follows six Catholic school girls who let loose on a one-day trip to Edinburgh. The show premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before embarking on a U.K. tour and a stint at the National.



The West End engagement will feature choreography by Imogen Knight, sets and costumes by Chloe Lamford, lighting by Lizzie Powell and sound design by Mike Walker. Casting will be confirmed shortly.