 

The Great Comet's Dave Malloy, Sweat's Lynn Nottage & More Join Signature Theatre Playwright Residency Programs

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 26, 2017 - 1:21PM
Dave Malloy & Lynn Nottage
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images & Bruce Glikas)
Dave Malloy will be the first musical theatre writer to have a residency at Signature.

What a roster! Signature Theatre has announced four award-winning playwrights to join its residency programs. Obie Award winner Dave Malloy, whose Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is playing at the Imperial Theatre, will join Signature’s Residency Five program, which guarantees playwrights three premieres over five years; he will be the first musical theater writer to have a residency at Signature. Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, whose Sweat is set to bow on Broadway on March 4, will serve as the Residency One Playwright during the 2018-19 Season.

In addition, Between Riverside and Crazy Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis will join Signature as the Residency One Playwright in the 2017-18 Season. Residency One, Signature’s core one-year Playwright-in-Residence program, is an intensive exploration of a single writer’s body of work. Skeleton Crew scribe and Kennedy Prize for Drama Award-winner Dominique Morisseau will also join Signature’s Residency Five program.

Both Malloy and Morisseau will join current Residency Five playwrights Annie Baker, Martha Clarke, Will Eno, Katori Hall, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kenneth Lonergan and Regina Taylor.

Titles, dates and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

