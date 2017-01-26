Tony Nominee Tony Sheldon & More Round Out Broadway's Amelie Cast

The cast is now set for Broadway’s Amélie. Among those joining Hamilton Tony nominee Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Berat are Tony nominees Tony Sheldon (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Collignon/Dufayel and Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd) as Raphael/Bretodeaux. The full cast of last year’s Center Theatre Group production at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles will reprise their performances.



Performances are set to begin on March 9 at the Walter Kerr Theatre, where it will open officially on April 3. The musical premiered at Berkley Repertory Theatre in 2015.



In addition to Soo, Chanler-Berat, Sheldon and Felciano, the company will include David Andino (50 Shades!) as Blind Beggar/Garden Gnome, Randy Blair (Gigantic) as Hipolito, Heath Calvert (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Lucien/Lug/Mysterious Man, Alison Cimmet (She Loves Me) as Amandine/Philomene, Harriett D. Foy (Amazing Grace) as Suzanne, Alyse Alan Louis (Disaster!) as Georgette/Sylvie, Maria-Christina Oliveras (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Gina and Savvy Crawford in her Broadway debut as Young Amélie.



Directed by Pam MacKinnon and based on the 2001 French film, Amélie features music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé and a book by Craig Lucas. The musical follows the journey of the inquisitive and shy Amélie (Soo) who turns the streets of Montmartre into a world of her own imagining, while secretly orchestrating moments of joy for those around her. After discovering a mysterious photo album and meeting a handsome stranger, Amélie realizes that helping others is easier than participating in a romantic story of her own.