Denise Gough Will Reprise Olivier-Winning Performance in People, Places & Things in New York

U.K. stage favorite Denise Gough will bring her Olivier-winning performance in People, Places & Things to New York. The Duncan Macmillan play will kick off St. Ann’s Warehouse’s 2017-18 season beginning October 19. It is set to run at the Brooklyn venue through November 19.



This marks the first collaboration of St. Ann’s Warehouse with the U.K.’s National Theatre and Headlong. The show, directed by Jeremy Herrin, follows an actress struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. As she navigates through rehab, her complicated story begins to blur the lines between truth and lies. Gough, who will star in the National Theatre’s upcoming production of Angel in America, took home an Olivier for her performance as Emma in the show’s West End transfer.



The season will continue with the New York premiere of 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, adapted by War hourse author Michael Morpurgo and directed by Emma Rice. Performances will run from March 16 through April 9. Beginning May 9, St. Ann’s Warehouse will present the American premiere of Enda Walsh’s Arlington; at that same time, Irish Arts Center will stage Walsh’s Rooms. Performances of both will run through May 28.