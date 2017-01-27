 

Arthur Miller's The Price - Broadway

The Price's Danny DeVito on His Broadway Debut & Who Not to Sit Next to on Opening Night

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan January 27, 2017 - 11:28AM
The Price's Danny DeVito on His Broadway Debut & Who Not to Sit Next to on Opening Night
Danny DeVito & Jimmy Fallon
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'I mean, I walked on Broadway once before this.'

Danny DeVito is poised to make his Great White Way debut in Arthur Miller's The Price beginning on February 16. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 26 to discuss sharing the stage with heavy hitters like Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht—and who to not sit next to on opening night. Late night king Fallon will be attending The Price's Broadway opening on March 16 with his mother, which lead to DeVito joking that he heard her opening candy during a particularly quiet scene during A Bronx Tale's opening night performance and apparently wasn't the only one. Take a look at the hilarious clips below, and be sure to catch The Price at the American Airlines Theatre through May 7!

 

 

See Also:   Watch It  |  Arthur Miller's The Price
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets