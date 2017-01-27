The Price's Danny DeVito on His Broadway Debut & Who Not to Sit Next to on Opening Night

Danny DeVito is poised to make his Great White Way debut in Arthur Miller's The Price beginning on February 16. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 26 to discuss sharing the stage with heavy hitters like Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica Hecht—and who to not sit next to on opening night. Late night king Fallon will be attending The Price's Broadway opening on March 16 with his mother, which lead to DeVito joking that he heard her opening candy during a particularly quiet scene during A Bronx Tale's opening night performance and apparently wasn't the only one. Take a look at the hilarious clips below, and be sure to catch The Price at the American Airlines Theatre through May 7!