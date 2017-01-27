Stephen Karam's Speech & Debate Film, Starring Sarah Steele, Austin P. McKenzie & More, Gets Release Date

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Stephen Karam’s off-Broadway comedy Speech & Debate has a release date! The Dan Harris-helmed movie, which is chock-full of stage favorites, is set to hit theaters on April 7. The film adaptation will unite original star Sarah Steele, Spring Awakening's Austin McKenzie and Liam James as a trio of high school outcasts.



Pitch Perfect star and Broadway alum Skylar Astin will take on the role of drama teacher Mr. Healy. Tony winner Roger Bart has been tapped to play the school’s Principal Bellingham. Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda will also cameo, as will the play's original off-Broadway star Gideon Glick and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Darren Criss. As reported, Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has also been tapped to sing an original song over the end credits.



Rounding out the cast are Janeane Garofalo (Wet Hot American Summer), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Kal Penn (House) and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride).



Tony winner Stephen Karam's wickedly funny Speech & Debate premiered off-Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2007. The play-turned-film follows three teenagers brought together by a series of mishaps. Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers and the entire school board, the unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world. Blogging, blackmail, and Broadway belting drive the trio’s bond in this outrageous comedy.