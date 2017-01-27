 

BroadwayCon Has Officially Kicked Off! Get in on the Action with Broadway.com

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 27, 2017 - 1:51PM
BroadwayCon Has Officially Kicked Off! Get in on the Action with Broadway.com
Stop by Broadway.com's Wall of Winners and use the hashtag #bwaycomatcon!

The second annual BroadwayCon has officially started! The "comic con for theater lovers" is taking place January 27 through January 29 at the Javits Center in New York City, and Broadway.com will be hanging there all weekend long. Come stop by our epic booth to snap a pic on our Wall of Winners and win prizes all weekend long from BroadwayBox

Going to BroadwayCon 2017? Be on the lookout for a slew of stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Chita Rivera, Brandon Victor Dixon, Darren Criss, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, Ben Platt, Alice Ripley, Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Cynthia Nixon, Christopher Jackson, Lesli Margherita, Alex Brightman, Max von Essen and many more.

On social media during your visit? Of course you are. Be sure to use #bwaycomatcon on your posts from the Broadway.com booth and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat all weekend long. We can't wait to see you there!

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets