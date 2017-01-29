Roundabout to Present New Works by Joshua Harmon, Lindsey Ferrentino & More Off-Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced four new plays to premiere off-Broadway in its 2017-18 season. Among the titles are world premieres by Joshua Harmon, whose play Significant Other (which played at Roundabout’s off-Broadway space in 2015) will open on Broadway this spring, and Lindsey Ferrentino, the playwright of Ugly Lies the Bone (another work to premiere with the company).



The season kicks off on September 28 with the New York premiere of Anna Ziegler’s The Last Match. The play follows two tennis greats going head-to-head at the U.S. Open: an all-American favorite and the hot-shot newcomer who’s hesitant to compete against his idol. The production, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, will open officially on October 24 and run through December 24.



Next comes Ferrentino’s Amy and the Orphans, running from February 1, 2018 through April 22. Scott Ellis will direct the play, which follows two siblings who reunite with their sister living with Down Syndrome after the death of their father. Opening night is set for March 1.



Harmon’s Skintight, beginning May 24, reunites Harmon with Bad Jews director Daniel Aukin. The new play centers around Jodi, who turns to her famous fashion designer dad after her ex-husband becomes engaged to a much younger woman. To her surprise, he now lives with 20-year-old Trey—who, though not necessarily gay, is likely a gay porn star (at least, according to Jodi’s son). The production will open on June 21 and run through August 26.



Roundabout’s Underground season will begin with Jiréh Breon Holder’s Too Heavy For Your Pocket. The play, set in Nashville in 1961, follows a 20-year-old who gives up his college scholarship to join the Freedom Riders. A director and dates—as well as a second Roundabout Underground title, will be announced at a later date.



The Last Match, Amy and the Orphans and Skintight will play the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, while Too Heavy For Your Pocket will play the black box space below.