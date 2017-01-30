 

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - Broadway

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.

Abby Mueller Will Reprise Her Performance as Carole King in Beautiful on Broadway; Chilina Kennedy to Headline Toronto Engagement

News By Ryan McPhee January 30, 2017 - 12:00PM
Abby Mueller in 'Beautiful'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mueller will begin performances on March 7.

Another Muller is about to feel the earth move under her feet on Broadway. Abby Mueller, who headlined the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and sister of Jessie Mueller, who won a Tony for originating the title role, will take center stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this spring.

Mueller will begin performances on March 7, taking over temporarily for Chilina Kennedy. Over the summer, Kennedy will reprise her performance in the Toronto engagement of the national tour from June 27 through August 20 at the Ed Mirvish Theatre; she will then return to the Broadway production.

Prior to the Beautiful tour, Mueller appeared on the New York stage in Kinky Boots, A Minister’s Wife and the off-Broadway workshop of School of Rock. Her regional credits include 1776, Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, Candide and Pippin.

Mueller will join a cast that currently includes Jake Epstein as Gerry Gofin, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

