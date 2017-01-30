 

The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the Top 10 Oscar-Nominated Performers That Should Come to Broadway

Features By Lindsey Sullivan January 30, 2017 - 2:56PM
You like them, you really like them!

Oscar season is in full swing, and this year's roster of acting nominees has got us breaking into song and dance La La Land style! A few of the nominees are New York stage alums (two are Tony winners), and some have yet to set foot on a Broadway stage. We asked the fans which Academy Award nominees need to head to the Great White Way, be it for an epic return or Broadway debut. It seems fans want more from nominees who have already graced the Great White Way with their presence—but that doesn't mean there isn't room for some newbies. See for yourself in the top 10!


Michelle Williams


Nicole Kidman


Andrew Garfield


Denzel Washington


Natalie Portman


Octavia Spencer


Ryan Gosling


Viola Davis


Meryl Streep


Emma Stone

