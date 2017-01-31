Groundhog Day Wins Best Musical at U.K. Critics' Circle Theatre Awards

Groundhog Day has already picked up a Best Musical win before its Broadway bow! The Andy Karl-led musical received the U.K. Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Musical following its world premiere at London's Old Vic. With music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, a book by Danny Rubin and Matthew Warchus at the helm, the musical is set to begin performances on the Great White Way on March 16. Opening night is scheduled for April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre.



In addition, the Broadway-bound Harry Potter and the Cursed Child garnered three awards, including Best Director (John Tiffany), Best Designer (Christine Jones) and Most Promising Newcomer (Anthony Boyle). No word yet as to whether Boyle, who plays Scorpius Malfoy in the play, will reprise his role on the Great White Way.



Other winners included Annie Baker's The Flick at London's National Theatre for Best New Play, Tony winner Stephen Dillane's performance in Faith Healer at Donmar Warehouse for Best Actor, Billie Piper's performance in Yerma at London's Young Vic for Best Actress, Glenda Jackson's performance in the Old Vic's King Lear for Best Shakespearean Performance and Charlene James for Most Promising Playwright.