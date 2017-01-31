 

Groundhog Day Wins Best Musical at U.K. Critics' Circle Theatre Awards

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 31, 2017 - 11:31AM
Groundhog Day Wins Best Musical at U.K. Critics' Circle Theatre Awards
Andy Karl in 'Groundhog Day' at London's Old Vic
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
'Groundhog Day' begins performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 16.

Groundhog Day has already picked up a Best Musical win before its Broadway bow! The Andy Karl-led musical received the U.K. Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Musical following its world premiere at London's Old Vic. With music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, a book by Danny Rubin and Matthew Warchus at the helm, the musical is set to begin performances on the Great White Way on March 16. Opening night is scheduled for April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre.

In addition, the Broadway-bound Harry Potter and the Cursed Child garnered three awards, including Best Director (John Tiffany), Best Designer (Christine Jones) and Most Promising Newcomer (Anthony Boyle). No word yet as to whether Boyle, who plays Scorpius Malfoy in the play, will reprise his role on the Great White Way.

Other winners included Annie Baker's The Flick at London's National Theatre for Best New Play, Tony winner Stephen Dillane's performance in Faith Healer at Donmar Warehouse for Best Actor, Billie Piper's performance in Yerma at London's Young Vic for Best Actress, Glenda Jackson's performance in the Old Vic's King Lear for Best Shakespearean Performance and Charlene James for Most Promising Playwright.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets