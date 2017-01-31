 

The Lion King - Broadway

Experience the circle of life as Disney’s beloved film comes to eye-popping life onstage.

Be Prepared! The Lion King Welcomes Stephen Carlile as Scar in His Broadway Debut

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 31, 2017 - 3:06PM
Stephen Carlile
(Photo: Disney)

Stephen Carlile begins performances as Scar in The Lion King on January 31. This marks the actor's Broadway debut; he originated the role on the U.K. tour.

Carlile appeared in the West End productions of The Go-Between, The Producers, Phantom of the Opera and Snoopy! His U.K. regional credits include My Fair Lady, Twelfth Night, By Jeeves, Don Giovanni and Over My Shoulder. On screen, he has appeared in Brideshead Revisited and Bright Young Things.

The Lion King also includes Jelani Remy as Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Adrienne Walker as Nala and Tshidi Manye as Rafiki.

 

