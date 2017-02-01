 

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 - Broadway

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812's Josh Groban on Why His Songs Aren't Sexy, Being On Call for Oprah & More

Videos By Lindsey Sullivan February 1, 2017 - 11:36AM
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812's Josh Groban on Why His Songs Aren't Sexy, Being On Call for Oprah & More
Josh Groban & Stephen Colbert
(Photo: Gail Schulman/CBS)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'I've named my accordion Olga. I squeeze her nightly.'

Josh Groban is an international singing sensation, the Broadway.com Star of the Year and the leading man in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. When he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host asked Groban if he used his golden pipes to impress the ladies. He told Colbert that he's never considered his songs to be sexy ("They're more like, 'Hey man. I heard that song at my uncle's funeral. Nice.'"). Nevertheless, Groban's got two lovely ladies in his life. The first? His character's prop, accordion he's dubbed Olga. The second? Oprah Winfrey, who has been known to ask Groban to croon out "Happy Birthday" to her friends on Skype at a moment's notice. Um, can we be part of that relationship somehow? Valentine's Day with Josh Groban and Oprah sounds divine. Watch the full interview below!

See Also:   Watch It  | Josh Groban  |  Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets