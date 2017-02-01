Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812's Josh Groban on Why His Songs Aren't Sexy, Being On Call for Oprah & More

Josh Groban is an international singing sensation, the Broadway.com Star of the Year and the leading man in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. When he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host asked Groban if he used his golden pipes to impress the ladies. He told Colbert that he's never considered his songs to be sexy ("They're more like, 'Hey man. I heard that song at my uncle's funeral. Nice.'"). Nevertheless, Groban's got two lovely ladies in his life. The first? His character's prop, accordion he's dubbed Olga. The second? Oprah Winfrey, who has been known to ask Groban to croon out "Happy Birthday" to her friends on Skype at a moment's notice. Um, can we be part of that relationship somehow? Valentine's Day with Josh Groban and Oprah sounds divine. Watch the full interview below!



