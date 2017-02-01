 

The Broadway.com Show: Clive Owen in M. Butterfly, The Devil Wears Prada Musical, Hot Hamilton News & More

Videos By Broadway.com Staff February 1, 2017 - 3:01PM
This week we talk about Clive Owen returning to Broadway in M. Butterfly, The Devil Wears Prada musical, Bryan Cranston in Network, the Schuyler sisters at the Super Bowl, Hamilton in London and more!

